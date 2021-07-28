It’s been more than two years since the launch of the iPad mini 5, so it’s not hard to believe that Apple may be working on launching a new model this year. The latest information comes from a very reliable source, and he mentions that the new mini could arrive with a larger canvas and other changes.

According to display analyst Ross Young, the new iPad mini 6 could arrive with a larger display than its predecessor. The current model features a 7.90inch display, and it could go all the way up to 8.3-inch. This change could be possible thanks to rumored design changes. Remember that the new model is expected to feature a narrower bezel design, and it would also come without a home button. Touch ID would still be available, as the sensor could now come embedded on the mini’s power button.

As we published earlier today, iPad mini 6 is 8.3". — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) July 26, 2021

The footprint of the new iPad mini could fall anywhere between 8.5 and 9 inches, or at least that’s what Ming-Chi Kuo suggested earlier this month. Let’s remember that this new iPad could arrive with a design that would make it resemble what we got in the iPad Air 4, but without a home button.

Further, the upcoming iPad mini 6 is also expected to arrive with either Apple’s A14 chip or the A15 chip, and we could also get a USB-C port instead of the well-known lightning port. A recent rumor suggested that the new mini could also get a new mini-LED display, but this information was quickly dismissed by Ross Young, who directly confirmed this information with Apple’s alleged mini-LED supplier. The new iPad is still expected to arrive in 2021, and it could be available in three different color options, including Black, Silver, and Gold. And there are rumors that we may also see a smaller Apple Pencil to go along with this new tablet.

Source Twitter