Apple could be prepping to launch the iPad mini 6 next year. To recall, the iPad mini 5 was launched last year with the A12 Bionic SoC and Apple Pencil support. It also featured a Retina display. Now, it looks like a new iPad mini is on its way with upgraded internals. The iPad mini 6 is said to have Apple Pencil 2 support and include the company’s A14 Bionic chip. The development comes from an anonymous tipster who goes by the pseudonym ‘0-0-0’ on Twitter.

The Twitter account has allegedly leaked the specifications of the iPad mini 6, which is tipped to come with a boxy design. It is likely to be similar to that of the latest iPad Air and the iPad Pro models. The upcoming iPad is rumored to feature an 8.5-inch Liquid Retina display. It could be powered by the company’s A14 Bionic chip, and pack 4GB of RAM. Interestingly, it is tipped to come with a USB Type-C port. For reference, the iPad mini 5 comes with a Lightning connector and so does the new iPhones. Further, it might have dual batteries and come with support for Apple Pencil 2. It is also said to sport the same camera hardware as the iPad Air 4.

1 prototype of iPad mini 6

8.5 in Liquid Retina display

USB-C and same speaker setup as current iPad mini

A14 Bionic Chip

4gb ram

2 batteries

Same cameras as iPad Air 4

Boxy design

Apple Pencil 2 support

The 2 batteries are performing badly currently — 0-0-0 (@000leaker) November 9, 2020

In June, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo published a research note saying Apple is planning to launch a new 10.8-inch iPad in the second half of 2020. It will be followed by a new 8.5-inch iPad in the first half of 2021. Apple could include a new 20W power adapter in the box with both iPad models.