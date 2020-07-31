According to a new report, Apple is working on adding new upgrades to the health-related features of Apple Watch. The company might add a blood oxygen monitoring sensor to its Apple Watch Series 6. It reiterates on the previous rumor that said future Apple Watch will detect blood oxygen levels for the first time.

The latest development comes from DigiTimes. It says that Apple Watch‌ 6 will feature biosensors that can monitor sleeping conditions, detect blood oxygen and measure pulse rates. It will also allow the watch to give data on heartbeats and atrial fibrillation. The report adds that the future Apple Watch will also incorporate MEMS-based accelerometer and gyroscope. It will allow the device to lead in measurement precision among wearable devices.

According to previous reports, the Watch will send a notification when it detects blood oxygen below a certain level. Previous rumors have also stated that the Apple Watch 6 could arrive with a Touch ID sensor. We had seen this feature embedded in the devices Digital Crown, even though it is currently used for capturing ECG.