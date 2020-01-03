CES 2020 is just around the corner, and Dell is going to present a new XPS 13. This laptop is looking great with a 13.4-inch display and fewer bezels that provide a 16:10 aspect ratio.

The new Dell XPS 13 is smaller than its predecessor; it includes more power under the hood and also has a larger keyboard and trackpad. It comes with the latest Intel Core i3, Core i5, and Core i7 10nm Ice Lake 10th gen processors, 4GB, 8GB, 16GB, and 32GB Ram options with 256GB, 512GB, 1TB or 2TB of SSD storage. You also get three display options, a 1920 x 1200 FHD+ panel that comes in the standard version, an FHD+ display with a touchscreen, and a 4K 3840 x 2400 touchscreen with HDR 400.

A new Linux-based XPS 13 Developer Edition will also be available with Ubuntu 18.04 LTS preloaded. You are going to find certain similarities with previous models. The keyboard in these laptops uses the same switches as the previous model, and its camera is also mounted on the same spot. This new laptop is going to arrive on January 7th, and it will start at $999, or you can go for the Linux Developer Edition that will release on February 4th, and it will start at $1,119.