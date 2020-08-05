Xiaomi will soon celebrate its 10th-anniversary event. The company has just posted on Twitter an invitation for media friends and Mi Fans, to mark their calendars for the announcement of its new Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra on August 11.

Media friends and Mi Fans, remember to mark your calendars for our Mi 10 Ultra announcement on August 11th! Mr. Lei Jun will also be giving a speech for Xiaomi's 10th year anniversary celebration 🌟 pic.twitter.com/459B3I4qWp — Agatha Tang (@aggasaurus) August 5, 2020

The Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra will be launched next week, in a virtual event. One of Xiaomi’s PR executives, Agatha Tang, has posted an invitation to this event on Twitter, which makes it more than official. The “Ultra” moniker has arrived as an upgrade to replace the “T” and “Pro,” so we can’t be sure as to what it is that we will get with this new device.

📱The European smartphone market decline narrows in Q2 2020, as shipments recover slowly from the impact of strict lockdown. @Apple posted the strongest Q2 ever in shipments while @Xiaomi displaced Huawei to the become the third largest smartphone vendor in Europe. pic.twitter.com/dW3xJLPXGL — Canalys (@Canalys) August 5, 2020

This moment will have more than one reason to celebrate, as Xiaomi has also surpassed Huawei in the European market during Q2 2020. In other words, Xiaomi is now placed on the third spot of smartphone sales. Samsung kept the first spot, but it saw a 31 percent year-on-year sales decline, while Apple and Xiaomi were the only ones to grow compared to previous years. Apple can thank the iPhone 11 and the latest iPhone SE for that, while Xiaomi’s strength lies in the Redmi Note 8 and Redmi Note 9 series.

