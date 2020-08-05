We may earn a commission for purchases made using our links.

Xiaomi will soon celebrate its 10th-anniversary event. The company has just posted on Twitter an invitation for media friends and Mi Fans, to mark their calendars for the announcement of its new Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra on August 11.

The Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra will be launched next week, in a virtual event. One of Xiaomi’s PR executives, Agatha Tang, has posted an invitation to this event on Twitter, which makes it more than official. The “Ultra” moniker has arrived as an upgrade to replace the “T” and “Pro,” so we can’t be sure as to what it is that we will get with this new device.

This moment will have more than one reason to celebrate, as Xiaomi has also surpassed Huawei in the European market during Q2 2020. In other words, Xiaomi is now placed on the third spot of smartphone sales. Samsung kept the first spot, but it saw a 31 percent year-on-year sales decline, while Apple and Xiaomi were the only ones to grow compared to previous years. Apple can thank the iPhone 11 and the latest iPhone SE for that, while Xiaomi’s strength lies in the Redmi Note 8 and Redmi Note 9 series.

Source Android Authority

Via Android Authority

You May Also Like
Apple’s MacBook Pro, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip and more on sale today
Today’s deals come from B&H and Amazon, where we find several MacBook Pro models on sale, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip and more
POCO F2 Pro
POCO’s OnePlus Nord competitor could be coming soon
There is no information on the exact launch date of the handset.
LG’s upcoming Q92 5G mid-ranger spotted on Google Play Console with key specs in tow
The LG Q92 5G was spotted rocking the Snapdragon 765G SoC and also appears to have a fingerprint sensor embedded in the power button.