We have new leaks for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G. Yesterday we saw some leaked images of the device as it passed through the Chinese regulatory website TENAA, but now we have received a complete hands-on video of the device.

It has been a long time since we have mentioned TikTok without mentioning its issues with the US government and the possible sale of its US operations to a US company. However, this time we will focus on a new leaked video that was posted on this social media platform. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G was posted two days ago by used @digitalsight. This 15-second video lets us see every angle of the device, and we can also see the phone’s camera app, dialer app, and lock screen.

This leak is supposed to come from China, maybe from a factory worked or a Chinese telecom regulator. Whatever the case, we can get a nice look at the device before the device while we wait for Samsung to give us more official information about the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 on September 1.

Source Android Police

Via TikTok