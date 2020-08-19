Galaxy Z Fold 2
We may earn a commission for purchases made using our links.

We have new leaks for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G. Yesterday we saw some leaked images of the device as it passed through the Chinese regulatory website TENAA, but now we have received a complete hands-on video of the device.

It has been a long time since we have mentioned TikTok without mentioning its issues with the US government and the possible sale of its US operations to a US company. However, this time we will focus on a new leaked video that was posted on this social media platform. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G was posted two days ago by used @digitalsight. This 15-second video lets us see every angle of the device, and we can also see the phone’s camera app, dialer app, and lock screen.

@digitalsight

♬ Laxed (Siren Beat) – Jawsh 685

This leak is supposed to come from China, maybe from a factory worked or a Chinese telecom regulator. Whatever the case, we can get a nice look at the device before the device while we wait for Samsung to give us more official information about the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 on September 1.

Source Android Police

Via TikTok

You May Also Like
Apple may launch a new 4G-only iPhone 12 next year
It seems that Apple may be planning on giving us a new 4G-only version of the iPhone 12 with a very compelling price tag
The world’s first phone with an under-display camera might not be a flagship
It could be launched soon.
BlackBerry KEY2 Red Edition
Look who’s back! A BlackBerry phone is coming in 2021
The phone is tipped to be a “global flagship” running Android