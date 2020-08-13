It seems that we are getting an international version for the new Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition. Previous leaks and rumors only mentioned a device with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor. Still, the latest information found at Geekbench shows a new version of the Galaxy S20 FE with an Exynos 990 chipset.

A new Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition has been spotted at Geekbench. This new device appears with the SM-G780F model designation, and it includes an Exynos 990 processor. This new leak also suggests that we will get the option to get 8GB RAM, as the previous Snapdragon-powered Galaxy S20 FE had appeared with 6GB RAM. There’s still no clue as to when Samsung will launch this new phone, but rumors hint a Q4 2020 launch. Rumors also suggest that we will get a triple camera setup with a 12MP primary, a 12MP ultrawide and an 8MP telephoto, a 4,500mAh battery, and an IP68 water and dust resistance. It is also believed that it will be available in 5G support and a 4G-only variant.

Source GSM Arena

Via Twitter