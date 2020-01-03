After tons of rumors and leaks, we have finally received the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite and the Note 10 Lite. Both devices are now official, and yes, they will also make an appearance at CES 2020.

A new press release from Samsung gives out official details for these new devices. The Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite and Note 10 Lite are very similar in looks and specs. They both include a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a punch-hole to place the 32MP selfie camera, a 4,500mAh battery, 128GB storage, and 6GB/8GB RAM options. They also include Android 10 and One UI 2.0 out of the box with triple cameras, but here is where they start to differ.

The Camera on the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite includes a 48MP primary camera with “Super Steady OIS,” plus a 5MP Macro camera and a 12MP ultra-wide camera. The Galaxy Note 10 Lite comes with three 12MP cameras that include an f/1.7 sensor with Dual Pixel autofocus, an ultra-wide, and a telephoto lens. The processor inside these devices is also different, since the S10 Lite includes a 7nm 64bit Octa-core processor, while the Note 10 Lite uses a 10nm 64-bit Octa-core processor. In other words, we could be looking at the Snapdragon 855 and Exynos 9810 processors. The S Pen is also a difference that places these devices apart. Official prices are still unknown, but we just have to wait a bit longer to get them, maybe next week during CES 2020.

Source 9to5Google

Via Samsung Newsroom