Samsung wants to offer great foldable devices in 2020. We may soon see a Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 with a clamshell design and a price that may start at $850. There are also rumors of a new and improved Samsung Galaxy Fold that will come in the second half of 2020, and we have started to hear rumors of these improvements.

Samsung has trademarked a new feature called “Hideaway Hinge,” and it may be included in the next and improved Samsung Galaxy Fold. This new king of the hinge may be used both in smartphones and tablets. It may help the design of the devices, even though this is just an educated guess. There’s very little information concerning this new style of the hinge and how it may work, but if you want to see the filing in the European Union Intellectual Property Office, you can follow this link.

Source: BGR

Via: LetsGoDigital