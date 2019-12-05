Samsung Galaxy Fold review
Author
Tags

Samsung wants to offer great foldable devices in 2020. We may soon see a Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 with a clamshell design and a price that may start at $850. There are also rumors of a new and improved Samsung Galaxy Fold that will come in the second half of 2020, and we have started to hear rumors of these improvements.

Samsung has trademarked a new feature called “Hideaway Hinge,” and it may be included in the next and improved Samsung Galaxy Fold. This new king of the hinge may be used both in smartphones and tablets. It may help the design of the devices, even though this is just an educated guess. There’s very little information concerning this new style of the hinge and how it may work, but if you want to see the filing in the European Union Intellectual Property Office, you can follow this link.

Source: BGR

Via: LetsGoDigital

You May Also Like

Amazon discounts include the 13-inch MacBook Air, Sony and Samsung TVs

Amazon keeps giving us great deals, now with Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Air and a wide variety of smart TVs from Samsung and Sony

We have new leaked renders of the Samsung Galaxy A91

Samsung may start following a new design trend. We saw it in the Samsung Galaxy S11 leaks, and now in the new Samsung Galaxy A91

Touch ID could make its way back to 2020 iPhones

It seems that Apple may be getting ready to give us a new iPhone with both Face ID and Touch ID with in-display fingerprint sensors