Samsung Galaxy Fold review
Author
Tags

We received many rumors concerning the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Fold W20 5G. Some of those rumors said that this device would arrive with a clamshell design like the one we got with the Moto Razr. Now, we see that we may see a clamshell device, but until the arrival of the future Samsung Galaxy Fold 2.

The new Samsung Galaxy Fold W20 5G is launching on November 19th in China. This new device isn’t so new as we expected. It’s the 5G variant of the Samsung Galaxy Fold that we’ve already seen. The device will be available thanks to China Telecom, and it will arrive in an exclusive white color. It also shares the same specs as the Samsung Galaxy Fold, so its main difference will be its 5G connectivity. We also get rumors that suggest that this device will have a Qualcomm SD 855+ instead of the regular S855, but we will have to wait for confirmation.

https://twitter.com/Samsung_News_/status/1196403220245078017

You May Also Like
Pixel 3a Pixel 3a XL

The Google Pixel 3a is available for just $299 on Amazon

Unlocked Google Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL are available on Amazon for their lowest price ever, with savings that go up to $200

Alleged Honor V30 5G press renders leak, confirm earlier rumors

In case you needed more confirmation, we get a fresh set of leaked press renders for the upcoming Honor V30 5G, confirming earlier chatter.
Pixel 3a XL

Today only: The affordable Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL gets even cheaper

While already a great value, B&H is taking it to the next level by cutting $100 from the price of the Pixel 3a, and $80 off the price of the Pixel 3a XL.