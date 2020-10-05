2020 has brought a ton of changes upon us, and the way we use to do things. It has also made some companies change how they present their devices and services, and it seems that Qualcomm has also decided to change its Qualcomm Snapdragon Tech Summit.

Qualcomm has recently announced the new Qualcomm Snapdragon Tech Summit 2020 event that will take place on Tuesday, December 1. Further details weren’t provided, but we know that this event is used to launch the company’s flagship processors. The annual event that usually takes place in Hawaii, but let’s remember, we are in 2020, and things aren’t the same as other years, meaning that this new event will go digital.

The invites sent out earlier today don’t mention the Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 processor. Still, we are more than confident that the device will be in the spotlight during this event, especially after Qualcomm mentions “premium-tier mobile performance” in the email connected with the invite.

This new Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 processor is expected to debut powering next year’s Samsung Galaxy S21 or Galaxy S30, as there’s no official name for Samsung’s next Galaxy flagship. The processor will most likely be “the fastest, most powerful, and most energy-efficient 5G chipset from the company.” Although, previous rumors claim that it may not be as powerful as the Exynos 1000 chipset.

It is also rumored that the Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 will have several “lite” versions that will help the market deal with the issue caused by smartphones’ rising cost. However, these are just rumors, and we will have to wait a couple of months before Qualcomm can deny or confirm this information. Until then, we will keep you posted in case any new information surfaces may help us get a better idea of what we can expect from Qualcomm’s new flagship processor.

Source Android Authority