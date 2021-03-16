We have been receiving rumors about the launch of the new Poco X3 Pro since last week, but today we have received what could be considered as a possible launch date from the company itself.

Poco has used its official Twitter account to give us a heads up towards its upcoming event, which’s scheduled to take place on Monday, March 22nd at 8 PM GMT/12 PM UTC. It is believed that this event will present the new Poco X3 Pro and the Poco F3, which is supposed to be a rebranded Redmi K40. Poco will broadcast the event on YouTube if you want to witness these two new devices’ launch.

#PowerMeetSpeed Who is ready for the biggest #POCO launch of the year?

Stay tuned for March 22nd! pic.twitter.com/WknIRzAon6 — POCO (@POCOGlobal) March 15, 2021

However, we have recently received more information about the upcoming devices, well, the Poco X3 Pro to be exact. It seems that we have details about the possible color options and the configurations and prices for the upcoming devices.

It seems that we can expect the Poco X3 Pro to arrive in three different color options, which include Metal Bronze, Frost Blue, and Phantom Black. RAM options would consist of 6GB and 8GB with 128GB and 256GB of storage space to choose from. Now, pricing would start at €269 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage version, while the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant could arrive with a €319 price tag.

Further, rumors say that the new Poco X3 Pro will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 processor, which is said to be a bit more powerful than the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+, which was released back in 2019. It is also believed that this phone will feature a quad-camera setup in the rear that will pack a 48MP primary sensor, with Ultrawide and a Macro shooter, while the fourth lens would be reserved for a depth sensor. A 5.000mAh battery with 33W fast charging and a 120Hz refresh rate FHD+ display is also expected to come as part of the package.

