February is an excellent month for smartphone enthusiasts. The biggest smartphone event is held in Barcelona, even though we may miss some presentations because of the coronavirus outbreak. We also see the launch of the new Galaxy S lineup, this time with a few more surprises. And now, we have also received confirmation for the arrival of the new OPPO Find X2.

OPPO has just sent out invitations for its next event. It will take place on February 22nd in Barcelona, just before MWC 2020 starts. We have a slight idea of what to expect since rumors have told us that we can expect dual 44MP selfie cameras, 65W Super VOOC charging, and more. The device has also received certifications in India and Thailand before its official launch. Now, we just have to wait for a couple of weeks before we see the next OPPO Find X2 arrive.

