OnePlus has given its fans what they want, well at least most of the time. The company has been listening to its followers, and they have asked for wireless charging for a while now. Yes, their president has said that wireless charging and foldable phones aren’t a necessity, but it seems that at least we could get one of those features in the next OnePlus 8 series.

OnePlus has now become part of the WPC (Wireless Power Consortium), which could mean that it’s getting ready to give wireless charging features to one of its devices finally. We know that these smartphones have some of the fastest wired charging speeds available, but wireless charging is a feature that fans have been asking for some time. Recent feature leaks have mentioned wireless charging, so we will have to wait and see what we get with the upcoming OnePlus 8 series that will also include 120Hz displays.

Source GSM Arena