OnePlus keeps giving us flagship features for a relatively low price. Their latest model, the OnePlus 7T Pro, was one of the first smartphones to include a 90Hz refresh rate device without being a gaming device, and it seems that the next OnePlus 8 will give us even more.

It is believed that the next OnePlus 8 will feature a 120Hz refresh rate display, or that’s the latest rumor. This information comes via PhoneArena, and it makes us wonder about the possibilities of this new smartphone. OnePlus devices are not designed for gaming, but if the rumor is true, the OnePlus 8 may easily stand against devices like the Black Shark or the Razer Phone, well as far as gaming goes. The best part is that OnePlus tries its best to keep prices low.

Source: Android Central

Via: Phone Arena