The new OnePlus 7T will charge 23% faster with its new Warp Charge 30T

OnePlus is always trying to improve their devices. Maybe you may think the Warp Charge in the OnePlus 7 Pro was already fast, but it seems that was not fast enough. In a recent interview with TechRadar, OnePlus confirmed that they have been working on something faster to include in the box with the new OnePlus 7T.

Warp Charge is already fast, but we will soon get the new Warp Charge 30T that will charge your OnePlus 7T 23% faster when compared to how fast the OnePlus 7 Pro charges. People from OnePlus confirmed that this would be possible even when using the device. That means that this new tech will be “the best charging solution for real-world usage”. We have also received confirmation that the OnePlus 7T won’t come with wireless charging or at least not anytime soon according to Pete Lau.