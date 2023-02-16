I firmly believe that OnePlus creates some of the best Android devices on the market. I’ve used almost every device since the OnePlus 5, and I’ve loved nearly all of them, as they feature top-of-the-line specs and aggressive pricing. OnePlus keeps finding ways of keeping us interested in its new devices, which include an occasional deal that makes an already awesome device even more compelling. For instance, you can now get your hands on a new OnePlus 11 with a free storage and memory upgrade representing $100 savings for anyone interested.

OnePlus 11 Featuring a large 6.7-inch AMOLED LTPO 3.0 display and powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, the OnePlus 11 is one of the best Android flagships you can buy right now. It also comes with a Hasselblad- tuned camera system and a big 5,000 mAh battery that supports fast charging.

The new OnePlus 11 launched with a $700 price tag on its entry-level variant, which packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, 8GB RAM, and 128GB storage. However, today’s offers will let you get the 16GB RAM and 256GB storage model for the same $700, which means you get to save the extra $100. This device also comes with a 6.7-inch 120Hz fluid AMOLED display featuring 3rd-gen LTPO technology & AOD. The best part is that this device is now Dolby Vision compatible to deliver a more cinematic experience when consuming your favorite content. You also receive a new design and two different color options, including Green and Black.

You can also score cool savings on the OnePlus 10 Pro, which is still a great alternative in 2023. This device sells for just $582 after receiving a 27 percent discount. It comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage space, but you also get a $50 discount when you choose to add a pair of OnePlus Buds Pro 2 to your cart. And if that’s still not good enough to get you excited, then I must also add that you can trade in your current device to score up to $401 extra savings via Amazon.com Gift Card credit.