A new Moto Razr has launched, but it’s still not available for purchase. This new foldable device has a clamshell design and a price tag that may seem excessive. The new Razr will be available through several carriers, Verizon, for example, will have the device for $1,500 if you plan on buying it upfront. However, you can still play $62.49 for 24 months. Now, things in Europe may be a bit different.

According to new information, the Moto Razr will be available in Europe during the first days of 2020, and its price could go up to €1,599. This translates directly to $1,771. Just be warned, this information is not official, they’re just rumors. Whatever the case, you should still save up some money if you plan on getting one because it won’t be cheap. If you live in the US and you want to get more information about possible price and release date, you can register through this link.