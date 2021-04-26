Motorola had added a new member to its portfolio of budget G-series phones. Say hello to the Moto G20. The latest Motorola borrows a lot of design elements from the Moto G50 and G30, both of which were launched earlier this year, but with one key exception. The Moto G20 is too darn pink. However, if you’re not a fan of the 90’s pop culture-influenced bright neon color, there is also a more understated Breeze Blue color option on the table too. Motorola says that its latest offering is now available in a handful of European countries priced at €149, and will soon be up for grabs in more markets.

The screen resolution is just HD+, but at least the refresh rate is a neat 90Hz

Talking about the internal hardware, Motorola has equipped the Moto G20 with a 6.2-inch HD+ (1600 x 720 pixels) display with a waterdrop notch at the top and a huge chin at the top. Interestingly, the screen offers a 90Hz refresh rate despite its low-ish resolution. The company has also taken the unconventional route while selecting the processor inside. Instead of a Qualcomm or MediaTek, Motorola has equipped the phone with a Unisoc T700 processor ticking alongside 4 gigs of RAM.

Coming to the imaging hardware, the Moto G20 offers a quad-camera setup that is headlined by a 48MP main snapper. It is accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP depth sensor, and another 2MP camera for macro photography. Selfie and video calling responsibilities will be shouldered by a 13MP front camera. Motorola is also throwing in a few camera tricks such as Night Vision, HDR mode, and portrait photography to name a few.

Moto G20 looks like a compelling package for its asking price

There is up to 128GB of onboard storage that can further be expanded via a microSD card of up to 1TB capacity. A 5,000mAh battery is there to keep things running, and it supports 10W charging. The fingerprint sensor is located at the back, while Android 11 with an almost-stock experience handles things on the software side.