Apple announced the launch of its new iMac 2021 at the Spring Loaded event on April 20. The device is now up for pre-order. It has received a design overhaul including the “best-ever camera camera on a Mac”, cooling system, and more. The company has replaced the bulky fancooling system with two small fans – thanks to the more power-efficient M1 chip. It comes equipped with two small cooling fans that reach 10db is the max volume, and keeps the system quiet.

The new M1 iMac is 11.5mm thin and comes equipped with a 24-inch display, which supports 4.5K retina resolution. It has support for P3 color gamut, 500 nits of brightness, Apple’s True Tone technology and a coating for lower reflectivity. The company is also focusing on cameras as it has introduced a 1080p FaceTime HD camera with a larger sensor for better performance in low light. Paired with M1, it offers over a trillion operations per second. The computer utilizes the advanced noise reduction algorithms.

With the new M1 iMac, you get studio quality 3 mic array with beam forming, which is being touted as the “best on a Mac” till date. Further, there are two pairs of noise cancelling woofers, where each set is a balanced with a high performance tweeter. There is a 6 speaker sound system, which is claimed to be the “best on a Mac.”

The latest iMac is 85% faster than the previous 21-inch iMac model. Apple says it comes with 2x faster graphics performance, and 50% faster than the models that had discrete graphics. Plus, you get 3X faster machine learning on the computer’s neural engine. As for connectivity, you get 4xUSB-C ports, where two are Thunderbolt ports.

The device is priced at USD 1,299 and USD 1,499. It will start shipping in the second half of May. You can pre-order the M1 iMac starting today.

