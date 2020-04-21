LG has recently teased the design of the LG Velvet in a video. This new device is the one that will take the place of the G series that’s supposed to be no more. However, it seems that this new brand will still arrive with some of the accessories that were expected to arrive with the LG G9.

The new LG Velvet is coming with a sleek design, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 chipset, and a new portable screen cover. In other words, a dual-screen case. This accessory was recently certified by the Korean NRRA with model number LM-G905N. Maybe the Velvet is the G9, since the device’s model was supposed to be the LM-G900 or something like that. In other words, we could just be looking at a change in the naming scheme of the Korean company, and it makes sense. Now, we would only like to know if this dual-screen case will come bundled with the device or not.

Source GSM Arena