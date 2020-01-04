Maybe LG isn’t as popular in the smartphone world as it once was, but they keep on delivering nice devices. They have given us a reliable alternative for foldable phones with their latest accessories, and now it also seems that the company is betting on improving the camera in their devices, and the LG G9 is proof.

A new LG G9 has appeared in renders provided by @OnLeaks. These renders show us LG’s first flagship for 2020. A new device that now includes four camera sensors placed in a way that makes us remember the Samsung Galaxy S10. There is no information on the cameras, but we expect it to include at least a periscope zoom lens. LG is now leaving rear mounted fingerprint sensors in the past, or at least we don’t see it in these images. We can guess it now includes in-display fingerprint scanners as most flagships in the market. This device will probably be announced around MWC, and yes, it will include a headphone jack.

Source: 9to5Google

Via CashKaro