On June 21, Huawei announced the nova 5 Pro and nova 5 smartphones. While the nova 5 Pro is powered by the flagship Kirin 980 processor, the nova 5 is powered by the Kirin 810 chip, which debuted on the phone. Both devices are confined to the Chinese market, but we’ll get the chance to see the new Kirin 810 in action as it will be powering the upcoming Honor 9X.

Huawei shared some more details about the Kirin 810 chip, and how it compares to the competition, namely the Snapdragon 730. They’re both octa-core chips, but the Kirin 810 is a 7nm processor, while the Snapdragon 730 is built with 8nm technology.

The Kirin 810 has 2 ARM Cortex-A76 CPU cores running at 2.27GHz, and 6 ARM Cortex-A55 CPU cores clocked at 1.55GHz. The GPU inside is a Mali-G52 MP6, and the chip also has a dedicated NPU on the DaVinci architecture.

Huawei claims that its Kirin 810 outperforms the Snapdragon 730, Qualcomm’s mid-range offering, and is illustrating it with benchmark results from AnTuTu and Geekbench. We’ll have to put it through our own set of tests once the Honor 9X is out, and we can of course expect the chip to power other Huawei and Honor smartphones in the future as well.