Just last week we covered leaks of the iPhone 9, or the new iPhone SE. We really don’t know what this device is going to be called. What we do know is that it’s popping up everywhere. We have seen the device on Chinese retailer JD’s website, on Verizon’s trade-in page, and more.

The iPhone 9 is supposed to arrive on April 14, but we are starting to get more details about the device. First of all, it was seen on JD’s website, as the iPhone 9, and not as the iPhone SE, as it appeared on Apple’s website last week. Once again, it appeared on Apple’s website with its AppleCare+ price, that’s going to cost you $129.

The device showed up again on Verizon’s trade-in page. This leak was also provided by Jon Prosser, while MySmartPrice spotted the device on the Chinese website. We are only expecting new and official information to confirm the device’s name and its rumored internals that include an A13 processor, 3GB of RAM, and 64GB to 256GB storage, with a possible $399 price tag for the US.

Verizon slipped and mentioned the new “iPhone 9” on their trade-in page. 👀 pic.twitter.com/N1qkuFHN3i — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) April 5, 2020

Source MacRumors

Via BGR