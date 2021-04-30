At its Spring Loaded event, Apple announced a wide range of products, including the new iPad Pro 2021. The latest device brings 5G, a new chip, a Thunderbolt port, and more. The new M1-powered iPad Pro is expected to deliver unparalleled performance, and also brings an all-new Ultra Wide front camera that enables Center Stage, a new feature that automatically keeps users perfectly framed for even more engaging video calls. You can pre-order the iPad Pro starting today!

When buying the new iPad Pro with Wi-Fi + Cellular, customers can get up to $200 back when activated with a carrier including AT&T, T-Mobile/Sprint, and Verizon. Further, you can use Apple Trade-In to trade in your current eligible devices for an Apple Gift Card or credit towards the purchase of your new iPad Pro. The device will start shipping in the second half of May.

The iPad Pro 2021 packs an all-new 12.9-inch display. There is a Liquid Retina XDR display with ProMotion technology and True Tone. Apple says that there are more than 10K mini-LEDs on the 12.9-inch model, which is far more than the 72 LED’s on the iPad Pro 2020. On the other hand, the 11-inch variant still features a LED-backlit IPS display with a 2388-by-1668 resolution at 264 PPI.

Apple has gone all-out with the new iPad Pro 2021. It has equipped the tablet with the M1 chip that was introduced last year on the MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and the Mac Mini. Theoretically, the new iPad Pro is as powerful as the MacBook Air. It features an 8-core CPU and 8-core GPU with next-gen Neural Engine and up to 16 gigs of RAM. You also get Thunderbolt with USB 4 support. This means the new iPad Pro has 4X more bandwidth and can support up to 6K resolution on a Pro display HDR. Here’s how the new tablet compares with the previous generation.

The 11-inch iPad Pro starts at $799 for 128 gigs storage and only WiFi and goes up to $2,099 for 2TB of storage and WiFi + Cellular. By contrast, the iPad Pro 12.9-inch starts at $1,099 for 128 gigs of storage (WiFi only) and goes up to $2,399 for 2TB of storage with Cellular. Plus, the new Magic Keyboard is also up for grabs at Best Buy in both black and white colors.

