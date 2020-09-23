The idea of getting mini-LED Apple products has been out for quite a while. We have heard rumors mentioning possible MacBook Pros and iPads with mini-LED displays to be launched this year, but unfortunately, that hasn’t been the case. Now, we get information from a very reliable source, claiming that the new iPad Pro will be Apple’s first device with mini-LED displays.

It seems that Ming-Chi Kuo believes that Apple has been working on mini-LED displays for some time now, and we may soon get a total of six new products featuring this technology. According to Kuo, these will be new iPads and Macs, but he is very specific as to which will be the first Apple device to include this feature, and it seems it will be the iPad Pro.

He claims that Apple will be accelerating mini-Led panels’ adoption because they are performing better than expected in current testing. These new displays would be manufactured by a new supplier called Sanan Optoelectronics, and they could appear on the next 12.9-inch iPad Pro. He also mentions that Epistar will remain the main mini-LED panel supplier for Apple, but the company needed to get more panels to meet the initial demand.

“While Sanan has seen rapid development of its mini-LED capabilities that could allow it ship large quantities of the chips to Apple in the first half of 2021, Kuo says that Epistar has experienced some yield issues that have led Kuo to reduce his fourth-quarter 2020 display shipment estimates by 50% to between 300,000 and 400,000.”

We are also expecting the next iPad Pro to include 5G connectivity, even though we’re not sure if we would only get sub-6GHz support or the faster mmWave 5G antenna. The new iPad Pros and the future MacBooks with mini-LED displays would feature great color gamut performance, high contrast, dynamic range, and local dimming for darker blacks. Rumors suggest that we may see them arrive in the first quarter of 2021.

Source GSM Arena

Via MacRumors