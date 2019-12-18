We have great news for all Huawei fans. Huawei’s CEO Richard Yu has confirmed the launch date of the new Huawei P40 series. This time we expect a global release, unlike the Mate 30 series that remained a China-exclusive smartphone.

According to a new report from Fandroid, the Huawei P40 series will arrive late in March 2020. This new series would include decent upgrades from the previous P30 series. These upgrades would include better design, improved camera quality, better performance, and improved AI functionality. The Huawei P40 and P40 Pro would also launch with Android 10 instead of Harmony OS, but don’t expect Google services to be pre-installed in the devices. It’s true that China and the US are close to reaching a new trade deal that could end the Huawei ban, but we’ll have to wait and see.

Source Android Authority

Via Fandroid