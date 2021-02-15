We are getting closer to the launch of the new Huawei Mate X2. The device is scheduled to launch on February 22, which means that we will most likely start to receive tons of leaks and information about Huawei’s new foldable.

Huawei will soon unveil its newest foldable. The Huawei Mate X2 will arrive with a new foldable design that resembles the one we get in the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold. The original Mate X came with an exterior folding design and a foldable display panel made by Chinese company BOE. However, the change in design and some rumors suggested that Huawei would also go to Samsung Display to get the new foldable displays for the upcoming Mate X2. Unfortunately for Samsung, Huawei decided to go once again with BOE foldable displays.

According to a report, Samsung and Huawei had an agreement concerning the foldable display panels that were going to be used in the new Huawei Mate X2. In the end, this agreement didn’t come through because of the US Commerce Department’s trade sanctions and its way of putting obstacles between Huawei and its suppliers. However, the report claims that this deal could’ve been approved by the US back in October, but Huawei decided not to go through with it. The Chinese tech giant may have opted to play it safe and avoid future problems by using BOE foldable panels again, since there’s no way the US will ever be able to place roadblocks between two Chinese companies.

The new Huawei Mate X2 is expected to arrive with a Kirin 9000 chipset, a quad-camera setup with a 50MP primary camera, that will be backed up by a 16MP, 12MP, and 8MP sensor. Further, the new Mate X2 is believed to feature a 4,400mAh battery and support for 66W fast charging.

Source SamMobile