The present smartphone market may have gotten a bit boring as far as design goes, that is, if we don’t consider the new foldables that are showing up from time to time. Take Apple, for example; its new iPhone lineup looks like the previous iPhone 5, but with a squared camera module and obviously more cameras. Let’s take the recently launched OnePlus 8T, change the branding on its back, and it looks like a Samsung Galaxy S20 FE. However, there are some companies that are always trying to break the mold, and this time, it seems that we may see some significant changes in the camera of the upcoming Huawei Mate 40.

Huawei devices usually arrive with some of the best cameras in the smartphone world, and we are expecting the upcoming Huawei Mate 40 to deliver an awesome camera experience. However, the company may not stop there, and it may also include a new camera module design to differentiate itself from the rest of the squares and rectangles out there. According to an official Huawei teaser, the Mate 40 lineup will come with what seems a hexagonal or octagonal camera setup on the back.

The teaser also shows us the device’s physical volume controls, along with what could be the power button. This hints that Huawei may have decided to drop the idea of using virtual buttons, like the ones on the Mate 30. However, it is believed that we may get different members of the Huawei Mate 40 series. One of them would include this new camera module design, while a second could arrive with the same four-camera setup found in the Mate 30 since that’s what previous leaks and rumors suggest.

Whatever the case, we are now only waiting for the new Huawei Mate 40 series’ official launch, which is scheduled to take place on October 22, where we will get official confirmation of these new devices’ designs, pricing, and availability. Until then, we will only have to wait. Still, we will keep you posted in case some new information pops up.

Source GSM Arena