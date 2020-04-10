Huawei Mate 30 Pro review
The Huawei P40 series has just launched, and we are already starting to get rumors concerning Huawei’s next flagship series. The new Huawei Mate 40 is supposed to arrive in September or the following months. Now, international analyst Guo Mingji has given some predictions about what to expect in this new series.

It seems that the new Huawei Mate 40 series may arrive with a new 5nm Kirin 1020 processor. This chipset is known by its “Baltimore” codename, and the source claims that it will take advantage of TWMC’s 5nm manufacturing node, which promises 15 percent higher performance than 7nm processors and 30 percent improvements in power efficiency. This new processor may be available around August, and hopefully, we will receive more details soon since Huawei isn’t so secretive when it comes to its processors.

We also receive information about the camera in this new Mate 40. The new camera would arrive with a free-form lens design that would benefit the ultrawide camera. It would minimize distortions and aberrations, and its particular design would also be patented by Huawei to keep it exclusive to its products. 

This new free-form lens “refers to an advanced process that spans from preliminary work on the lens shape and materials through advanced software and multi-point complex mathematical calculations of refractions and optics all over the surface of the lens.”

