We start today’s deals with the new Google Pixel 4a that’s already getting discounts a Best Buy. You can get a new device with 128GB in storage in Just Black for $300 after a $50 discount.

If you want last year’s Samsung Galaxy S10, it’s getting an $80 discount, leaving it at $570 with 128GB in storage, but this is the International model with an Exynos processor and no US warranty. The Samsung Galaxy A71 5G is also available. This device also includes 128GB in storage, 5G support, and it also comes with a pair of Galaxy Buds for just $600 after a $110 discount.

The ZTE Axon 10 Pro with dual-SIM support is available at B&H Photo Video for just $400 after a $200 discount. This device includes 256GB in storage and 12GB RAM, or you can go for the 256GB storage version and 8GB RAM, which is getting the same $200 discount, leaving it at $350.





Next up, we have the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 that’s currently selling for $779. This device comes with a 10th gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM ad 128GB in storage space, and also $250.99 savings.





The Withings Steel HR Sport Hybrid smartwatch with activity, sleep, fitness, and heart rate tracker is getting a $40 discount, leaving it at just $160. This device is water-resistant, and it will deliver up to 25 days on a single charge.

Apple’s Airpods and AirPods Pro are also on sale. You can get the Pro version for $234 after a $15 discount. The latest AirPods with wired charging case for $134.95 and the ones with a wireless charging case for $169 with $24.05 and $30 savings, respectively.







Finally, Apple’s Magic Keyboard for the 11-inch iPad Pro is getting a $20 discount, which leaves it at just $279.