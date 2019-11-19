Samsung has been too busy trying to make the Samsung Galaxy Fold work, that they’ve forgotten to improve the design of their other flagships. A new rumor implies that the new Samsung Galaxy S11 won’t have huge design updates, while the guys over at Cupertino may give us a new and beautiful iPhone next year.

After careful evaluation by Samsung, The Galaxy S11 series does not use a waterfall screen design, but the bezel is narrower than Note10. — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) November 18, 2019

We have received many rumors concerning next year’s flagships. iPhones are supposed to include more camera sensors, one of the best cameras available in the market and a redesign that will make it resemble the fan-favorite iPhone 5. Samsung, on the other hand, will give us a new camera with a ToF sensor for 3D sensing and better portrait photos, and a main camera with 108MP, but that’s about it. According to Ice Universe, the new Samsung Galaxy S11 won’t include a waterfall screen design, but the bezel is going to be narrower than the one we find in the Galaxy Note 10. That means that we are going to get a repetitive design, with nothing that will make the new devices stand out when compared to the competition.

Source: BGR