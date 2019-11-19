Author
Tags

Samsung has been too busy trying to make the Samsung Galaxy Fold work, that they’ve forgotten to improve the design of their other flagships. A new rumor implies that the new Samsung Galaxy S11 won’t have huge design updates, while the guys over at Cupertino may give us a new and beautiful iPhone next year.

We have received many rumors concerning next year’s flagships. iPhones are supposed to include more camera sensors, one of the best cameras available in the market and a redesign that will make it resemble the fan-favorite iPhone 5. Samsung, on the other hand, will give us a new camera with a ToF sensor for 3D sensing and better portrait photos, and a main camera with 108MP, but that’s about it. According to Ice Universe, the new Samsung Galaxy S11 won’t include a waterfall screen design, but the bezel is going to be narrower than the one we find in the Galaxy Note 10. That means that we are going to get a repetitive design, with nothing that will make the new devices stand out when compared to the competition.

Source: BGR

You May Also Like

New Apple Media Event will honor favorite apps and games of 2019

Apple has sent out invites for a new media event that is going to honor favorite apps and games of this 2019
Huawei P30 Huawei P30 Pro

Mate 30 Pro delay won’t affect the launch of the Huawei P40 Pro

The launch of the new Huawei P40 Pro is still going to take place in the first quarter of 2020, and maybe without the limitations of the trade ban
Xiaomi Mi Note 10

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 First Impressions: 108MP?!

The Xiaomi Mi Note 10 has a lot going for it. Here’s your first look at the Xiaomi Mi Note 10, and its insane 108 megapixel camera.