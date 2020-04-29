Up next
According to new rumors, we could get the new Chromecast Ultra from Google in the next few weeks. This new media player would also arrive with a new remote controller that’s also supposed to feature a microphone, and now, it seems that these new devices are already present on Taiwan’s NCC.

A new Chromecast could’ve been announced during this year’s Google I/O that was unfortunately canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the device is still supposed to arrive sooner than later. This new Chromecast Ultra is expected to support 4K HDR, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi connectivity. It is also supposed to arrive with a remote that may look like a cross between a Daydream View and an Apple TV remote. This remote is also supposed to feature a Google Assistant button.

My SmartPrice has recently discovered a listing for both the dongle and the new remote on Taiwan’s NCC, which means that this device could launch any day now.

Source BGR

Via My SmartPrice

