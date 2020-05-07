It seems that the new Chromecast Ultra may come with new branding and software. According to multiple sources close to the project, Google may launch a new streaming device that may look like the Chromecast, but it would use Android TV software instead.

It seems that Google is planning several branding changes. According to 9to5Google, Android TV would soon change its name to Google TV, and its software would come inside the next Chromecast. The new Chromecast Ultra is believed to come with a remote control. This would allow users to interact with an on-screen interface instead of having to use their phones or tablets to stream content.

This new device is also supposed to be capable of streaming games through Stadia. However, Google may also extend its Nest brand to the new device, in hopes to compete with Amazon and Roku in the streaming hardware space.

Source Android Police

Via 9to5Google