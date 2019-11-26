We believed that the next Samsung Galaxy S11 lineup was just going to be more of the same. However, new rumors and leaked renders have revealed a new camera configuration, curved displays in the S11E, and a 108MP camera. Now, the camera in all these devices may get a new feature that will make it even better.

Samsung cameras have always been some of the best in the market. Rumors say that we are getting a new 108MP camera and ToF sensors that will help with 3D sensing and AR. More rumors have arrived, and they mention a new laser auto-focus system in the new Samsung Galaxy S11 series. Maybe laser auto-focus technology isn’t new or as groundbreaking as we may wish, but it’s the fastest way to focus on any type of lighting condition. Unfortunately, this feature doesn’t do we when trying to focus on long-distance objects. However, we could see this feature alongside the current PDAF used in Samsung phones, so we could see great results in both landscape and macro photography.

This is the Laser focusing module added by the Galaxy S11 series. pic.twitter.com/44fDYvFz4F — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) November 25, 2019

Source: SamMobile