The new Apple TV 4K finally made its debut earlier this month alongside the new M1-powered iMac and iPad Pro. If you’ve been eagerly waiting to get your hands on the new Apple TV offering, prepare your wallet, as the Apple TV 4K goes on pre-order starting today. In case you’re wondering, the price has been set at $179 (or $29.83/month) for the variant with 32GB storage, while the higher-end model with 64 gigs of onboard storage will set you back by $199 ($33.16/month).

The new Siri Remote rocking a gorgeous metallic build will be sold separately for $59, but it is also compatible with the previous generation Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD as well. Shipments and wider availability kick off in the second half of May, and if an apparent Apple slip is anything to go by, May 21 happens to be the specific date when you can expect it to arrive at your doorsteps.

Now, let’s talk about the upgrades. The new Apple TV 4K supports high-frame HDR and Dolby Vision video playback at a smooth 60fps frame rate. And thanks to AirPlay, you can now play 60fps Dolby Vision videos shot on your iPhone 12 Pro without a hitch. You can also use it as a hub to control HomeKit accessories, get into shape by watching content from the Apple Fitness+ library, or engage in a gaming session by picking titles from the Apple Arcade library.

Another neat trick is an iPhone-driven color calibration process. You just hold your iPhone (with Face ID hardware) close to your TV, and Apple TV 4K will automatically measure the color balance and tweaks the video output to deliver more accurate colors and better contrast. You no longer have to dive into the settings to do so.

Coming to the internals, the new Apple TV 4K has received a major performance boost courtesy of the A12 Bionic chip at its heart. Port selection and connectivity portfolio includes HDMI 2.1 port, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax), Bluetooth 5.0, and Gigabit Ethernet port. And for charging the new Siri Remote, you’ll need the Lightning connector.

