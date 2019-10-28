The new AirPods Pro with noise cancelation available now for $249

Apple has just announced that their new AirPods Pro are available on their site for pre-order, and they will be available for in-store purchases in just two days for $249. These will come with a new design, new features, Active Noise Cancellation, and great sound.

You can already pre-order the new AirPods Pro on apple.com, or start getting them in stores on Wednesday, October 30th. We had already seen some leaks of these new AirPods, so their design doesn’t come much as a surprise. Their features include Active Noise Cancellation, two microphones, combined with advanced software to continuously adapt to background noise, and a Transparency mode that will let you listen to music while hearing every thing around you. They also aim to give the best comfort and fit, by including three different sizes of soft, flexible silicone ear tips for each earbud. Their design includes an innovative vent system to equalize pressure and minimize discomfort. Yes, they are also water and sweat-resistant, so you can perfectly use them while working out.