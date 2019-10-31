The new 16-inch MacBook Pro may come with a separate power/Touch ID key

There are many things being said about the upcoming 16-inch MacBook Pro. It’s been said that it would arrive late 2019. Now, we could even have to wait until mid-2020 to see it launch. After all these have just been rumors and predictions, but now we have important information directly from Apple, well sort of.

The latest macOS 10.15.1 release version has included a nice surprise for all the Apple fans that are waiting for the new 16-inch MacBook Pro. No, it’s not a release date or possible launch date, but an image of the upcoming notebook. This image lets us see that the MacBook Pro’s touch bar and Touch ID layout. The Touch ID key is now separated from the Touch Bar, which means that the notebook will have an escape key instead of the software one found in current models.