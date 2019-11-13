It seems that the rumors we received yesterday turned out to be true. The 16-inch MacBook Pro has just been announced by Apple, and it’s changing many things, hopefully for the better.

The new laptop comes with improved thermal performance, to help sustain CPU and GPU run at full speed for longer, without having to put the device in the freezer. The new MacBook Pro will have 6 and 8-core CPU options, up to 64GB RAM and it will be the first notebook to offer 8TB storage. It also includes a new speaker design “to bring musicians, podcasters and video editors the most advanced audio experience ever”. According to Apple’s VP Tom Boger, the new MacBook Pro will give us a “larger display, blazing-fast performance, the biggest battery possible, the best notebook keyboard ever, awesome speakers and massive amounts of storage”. You can now get your new 16-inch MacBook Pro from the Apple Store following this link, or you can wait for it to be available in stores later this week.