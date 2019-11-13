16-inch MacBook Pro
Earlier today, we received rumors saying Apple was giving private briefings and hands-on experiences to a select few. That the devices presented could very well be the new 16-inch MacBook Pro, but there was no confirmation of any sorts. Now, we get new information on the notebook’s rumored launch date, and possible price.

According to the latest report from Bloomberg, the new 16-inch MacBook Pro will arrive tomorrow, and it will start at $2,399. This new version would take the place of the 17-inch MacBook Pro, and it would cost about the same as the current 15-inch model. It would also include a more reliable scissor-switch keyboard. Now, we only have to wait until tomorrow to see if this information is real, or just another rumor.

Source: Bloomberg

Via: 9to5Mac

