The Netherlands are not banning Huawei from 5G rollout

A special task force established specifically for the topic and matter of 5G spying had concluded that was a “sufficient answer to the threat” in The Netherlands, according to Justice Minister Ferd Grapperhaus, who informed the Dutch Parliament of the conclusions, Reuters reports.

In conclusion, network operators in The Netherlands will have to vet their equipment suppliers more thoroughly, but the Dutch government didn’t impose a ban on Huawei, or any other supplier for that matter, despite Dutch intelligence agency (AIVD) issuing warnings about Chinese and Russian spying.

Instead the Dutch Government decided to follow a “key” advisor’s advice according to which the country should follow the example set out by Germany and Britain, countries who have also not banned Huawei from participating in building the national 5G network infrastructure.