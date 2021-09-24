We start today’s deals with a vast selection of gaming products, starting with the MSI GS75 Stealth Gaming Laptop that’s currently getting a 14 percent discount. This laptop comes equipped with a massive 17.3-inch display capable of 240Hz refresh rates. Inside, you will find an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 512GB storage, and Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 graphics. You can grab one for $1,499 after a $250 discount.

If you want a more affordable option, you can go for the MSI GF75 Thin Gaming Laptop that’s getting an MSI GF75 Thin Gaming Laptop that’s getting a massive 43 percent discount, which represents $651.99 savings for anyone interested. In other words, you can grab this Intel Core 5 model with 8GB RAM, 512GB storage, and Nvidia GTX 1650 graphics for $848. And if you don’t plan to move around so much, you can also go for the powerful Skytech Chronos Gaming Desktop PC that packs an AMD Ryzen 7 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX3070 8GB graphics, 16GB RAM, 1TB NVME storage, 650W Gold PSU and more for $2,000 after a $124 discount.

You can also grab a new Sceptre Curved 32-inch Gaming Monitor for just $330 after a 13 percent discount that will almost get you $50 savings. It features 240H ips AMD Freesync and more. And to take your gaming experience to the next level, you can also consider grabbing a gaming headset. You will find the Turtle Beach Elite Pro 2 getting a 23 percent discount, meaning you can grab yours for $100. This gaming headset is compatible with the latest gaming consoles, so you don’t have to worry about compatibility issues.

Other, more affordable alternatives include the Razer BlackShark V2 X gaming headset that’s available for $44, and the Razer Kraken X Ultralight is receiving a $14 discount, meaning you can grab one for $36. However, if you want to go all out, you can opt for the Bang & Olufsen Beoplay Portal Gaming Headset that’s now available for $428.02 on its Black Anthracite color option. Other color variants will go for $461, but these are only compatible with your Xbox gaming consoles.