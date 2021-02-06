After an excellent selection of iPhone and Samsung deals, we now see that Motorola phones are also getting some amazing deals. First, we head over to Verizon, where you can find huge savings and the Moto Edge+ for free. The Moto RAZR is currently getting a $520 discount after you complete certain requirements. First, you need to purchase the device by paying the retail price or by adding the phone to a payment plan; then, you need a new line as part of an Unlimited plan. You will see the discount applied over 24 or 30 months, depending on the payment plan you choose. Other options for the Moto RAZR give you $480 off when you trade in an eligible device, but you also require a new line. Just remember that this is the LTE-only variant.

You can also grab a new Moto Edge+ with three different ways of saving big bucks. First, you can trade an eligible device, and that will get you up to $500 off. The next option will give you a $750 discount, but you have to trade-in an eligible device and then add a new line to an Unlimited plan. Finally, the best option will get you a new Moto Edge+ for free, well, kinda. This deal will give you a $1,000 discount that will be applied over 24 or 30 months, meaning that you have to get a new line on an Unlimited plan and get both phones on a monthly payment plan.

Now, deals don’t stop there, as you can also get the 5G version of the Moto RAZR. This device is currently available at Amazon and Best Buy, with a slight difference in pricing. Amazon has the unlocked Moto RAZR 5G with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage space for $1,095.35 after a $304.64 discount, while the same device is selling for $1,150 with $250 savings if you activate the device on the spot.

Finally, the Moto Edge is also available at both Amazon and Best Buy. The 256GB version with 8GB RAM is currently selling for $495.53 with $204.46 savings. Or go to Best Buy and get yours for $449 with $250 savings. If you activate it the moment, you purchase it. This device features a triple camera system with a 64MP primary shooter and the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 processor.