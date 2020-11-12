We start today’s deals with the Moto RAZR 5G, which can be yours for just $999 at both Amazon and B&H Photo Video, or you can choose to activate it today on Best Buy to get it for $949. This means that you would save $400 or $450 on your purchase, and you would get your new foldable device with 256GB storage and 8GB RAM. Another smartphone option comes from OnePlus, where you can get the OnePlus 8 with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage for $500 with $200 savings.

We then move to some Apple products, as the Apple MacBook Air is getting a $149 discount, leaving the 8GB RAM 256GB SSD version for $850 in every color variant. However, these are the ones powered by an Intel Core i3 processor and not the latest devices with Apple Silicon. The iPad Pro is also on sale, getting a $50 discount in the 11-inch version with 128GB and 256GB versions, which leaves them at $749 and $849, respectively.

There are also tons of deals on Hisense Smart TVs over at Walmart and Best Buy. You can get a 43-inch 4K Smart TV for $240, down from its regular $500 price tag, or get the 1080P version for $230, with $200 savings. If you want a larger display, the 50-inch version Class H65 series LED 4K Smart Android TV is selling for $300 with $50 savings, and the 70-inch version is now available for $400 with $250 savings.

Huawei has also announced new Black Friday deals, which include tons of discounts on its devices. The Huawei P40 Pro is currently available for £700, the Huawei MatePad Pro is £450, the Huawei Watch GT2 Pro is selling for just £230, and you can find different versions of the Huawei MateBook X Pro selling for £1,400 and £1,100 with an Intel Core i7 and Core i5, respectively.

Other deals include the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 in its Bluetooth-only 41mm version for just $399, with $60.99 savings, or go for the 45mm version with the same discount, leaving it at $369. You can also get yourself a new pair of Sennheiser CX 400BT wireless earbuds for $150 after a $50 discount, and finally, the Google Pixel Stand is currently available for $53, with $26 savings.