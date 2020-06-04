We will soon start seeing more foldable devices in the market. It is believed that the new Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 may launch alongside the Galaxy Note 20 series in August, and it seems that the new Moto Razr 2 would arrive the month after that. Maybe we haven’t received many rumors about the new Razr, but it’s never late to start. Today, Ross Young has given us an interesting piece of information regarding the display size in the successor of the Moto Razr.

The Motorola Razr 2 screen size will increase to the same size as the Galaxy Z Flip, 6.7”. The front display will also increase in size. — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) June 3, 2020

According to the CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants, the Moto Razr 2 will launch with a 6.7-inch display, which is 0.5-inch bigger than the one we get in the first Razr. He has also mentioned that the external display on the device will also be larger, even though he didn’t give us the exact size. We currently find a 2.7-inch external screen in the Razr and no 5G support, but the new Razr 2 is believed to include 5G connectivity thanks to its Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 processor. It is also rumored that it would come with 8GB RAM, 256GB storage space, a 48MP primary camera, a 20MP selfie camera, and Android 10.

Source GSM Arena