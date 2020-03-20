The Huawei P40 series is just around the corner. We have had many leaks and rumors that add up to the moment of its launch. This would be the first P series to come without Google Play services, but we believe that it will still be one of the best devices to look out for in 2020.

The design of this device has already leaked, we can expect it to come in several color options. On the back panel, we are supposed to get a powerful triple camera combo that looks like the one found in the Galaxy S20. We also expect to see Gorilla Glass on both the front and an aluminum frame, with a high-resolution screen on the front.

Recent leaks make us believe that we could get a similar design to what we’ve already seen in the Huawei P30. We should also get less rounded corners to make the device more comfortable in hand, something like the feel of Samsung’s Galaxy Note line. The notch is also expected to be left out, and it could be replaced with a new punch-hole display to house the selfie camera, or maybe that’s just a design change we may find in the Pro and the Premium versions of the Huawei P40.

Inside this device, we won’t be getting graphene batteries, as some rumors suggested, Huawei itself denied this information. We can expect to get Android 10 and EMUI 10 on top of that. A 6.5-inch OLED display with refresh rates of 120Hz. There’s really not much information on the device’s internals, but at least we can expect it to arrive with better specs than the recently launched Huawei P40 Lite E.

We also received rumors that mention a possible price for these devices. The new Huawei P 40 series would arrive with a lower price tag than its previous iteration, because of the lack of Google services. That may sound great, but it will also affect sales, and Huawei is aware of how much the lack of Google services will affect the device’s appeal outside of China. Whatever the case. We should find this device priced between 799 and 899 Euros, or even 600 Euros.

Maybe the best part of all of this information is the fact that we have an official launch date. The new Huawei P40 Series will arrive on March 26, but before then, we will most likely get more leaked information, so we will keep you posted.