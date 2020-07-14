We start today’s deals with the Microsoft Surface Laptop 3, which is selling for $929. This laptop is usually priced at $1299, which means you can save $370 upon purchase. You get the latest model with an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and 256GB of storage space.

Next up, we find the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 is letting you save more than yesterday, as it was priced at $600, and now you can get it got $598 after a $132 discount. You can also go for the Galaxy Tab S5e with 64GB storage, which is getting a $100 discount, leaving it at $299.

We then move over to Chromebook territory, as the Acer Chromebook 311 with an Intel Celeron N4000 processor, 4GB RAM, and 32GB of storage space is available for $230 after a $40 discount.

The Motorola One Action is also on discount. You can get yours for $249 with $100 in savings, and you also get an unlocked device with 4GB RAM, 128GB in storage, and a US warranty.

Wacom’s Intuos Pro digital graphic drawing tablet for Mac or PC is getting a $60 discount, leaving it at $189.95. At first, you will only see a $50 discount, but the other $10 will show up at checkout.

Other discounted goodies include UBTECH’s Marvel Avengers: Endgame Iron Man MK50 Robot, which can be yours for $153.85, after a $46 discount. You can control the robot’s motors, lights, and sounds with a mobile device, plus you can also experience AR missions and more.

Finally, we have a couple of gaming controllers for you, as the Nintendo Switch Pro controller is getting sold for just $60, and the Razer Raion Fightpad for PS4 is getting a $26 discount, leaving it just under $74.