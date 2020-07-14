We may earn a commission for purchases made using our links.

We start today’s deals with the Microsoft Surface Laptop 3, which is selling for $929. This laptop is usually priced at $1299, which means you can save $370 upon purchase. You get the latest model with an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and 256GB of storage space.

Buy Microsoft Surface Laptop 3

Next up, we find the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 is letting you save more than yesterday, as it was priced at $600, and now you can get it got $598 after a $132 discount. You can also go for the Galaxy Tab S5e with 64GB storage, which is getting a $100 discount, leaving it at $299.

Buy Samsung Galaxy Tab S6
Buy Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e

We then move over to Chromebook territory, as the Acer Chromebook 311 with an Intel Celeron N4000 processor, 4GB RAM, and 32GB of storage space is available for $230 after a $40 discount.

Buy Acer Chromebook 311

The Motorola One Action is also on discount. You can get yours for $249 with $100 in savings, and you also get an unlocked device with 4GB RAM, 128GB in storage, and a US warranty.

Buy Motorola One Action

Wacom’s Intuos Pro digital graphic drawing tablet for Mac or PC is getting a $60 discount, leaving it at $189.95. At first, you will only see a $50 discount, but the other $10 will show up at checkout.

Buy Wacom Intuos Pro

Other discounted goodies include UBTECH’s Marvel Avengers: Endgame Iron Man MK50 Robot, which can be yours for $153.85, after a $46 discount. You can control the robot’s motors, lights, and sounds with a mobile device, plus you can also experience AR missions and more.

Buy UBTECH Marvel Avengers: Endgame Iron Man MK50 Robot

Finally, we have a couple of gaming controllers for you, as the Nintendo Switch Pro controller is getting sold for just $60, and the Razer Raion Fightpad for PS4 is getting a $26 discount, leaving it just under $74.

Buy Nintendo Switch Pro controller
Buy Razer Raion Fightpad

You May Also Like
Samsung Galaxy Fold 2
Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 nears launch as it passes through 3C certification
The upcoming foldable phone could feature a more modern design than its predecessor.
Motorola One Fusion+
Motorola One Fusion+ to go on sale in India again at 12 noon today
The sale goes live at 12 noon
Today’s deals include 4th of July sales, iPad Pro bundles and more
Today’s deals come from Best Buy, Amazon and B&H where we find the MacBook Pro, iPad Pro and the Google Pixel 3 XL on sale