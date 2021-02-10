We keep on getting some amazing deals from Samsung and Microsoft, thanks to the guys over at Amazon. We start with the new Microsoft Surface Go 2 with a 10.5-inch touch screen, an Intel Pentium Gold 4425Y processor, 8GB RAM, and 128GB storage space for $499 after a $50.99 discount. You can step it up and get the version with an Intel Core m3 processor, which is getting a $40 discount, leaving it at $690.

Other great options from Microsoft are the Surface Pro 7 with a 12.3-inch touch screen with a tenth generation Intel Core i7 processor, which also comes with 6GB RAM and 256GB SSD storage and a Black Type Cover for $1,302.06 with $97.84 savings. And the Microsoft Surface Duo is also getting an interesting discount, as you can grab one for $1,000 with $400 savings. This is an unlocked variant with 128GB of storage space. You also get 6GB RAM and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 powering the show.

We then focus on the latest deals on Samsung Galaxy tablets. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ is currently getting an $80 discount, but you can save $50 more when you apply the on-0page coupon, meaning that you can grab one for $720. This will get you a new Galaxy Tab S7+ in Bronze or Silver, with 128GB storage space. However, you can save even more when you go for the Black color option, as it’s getting a $130 discount, which leaves it at just $690.

The vanilla Galaxy Tab S7 with 128GB is also getting a $130 discount in its WiFi-only variant, which leaves it up for grabs at $520, or double the storage and pay $570 for the 256GB version with $160 savings. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite with 128GB storage can be yours for $379 with $50.99 savings or go for the more affordable Galaxy Tab A7 that’s getting a $60 discount, which leaves it at $220.



