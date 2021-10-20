MacBook Notch

What started out as a possible joke turned out to be true. The latest 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro models arrived with a notch during Apple’s latest Unleashed event. Indeed, this change lets Apple deliver a new laptop with smaller bezels. Moreover, it seems that Apple is planning on including a notch in the upcoming iteration of the MacBook Air that’s allegedly coming next year.

It seems that Apple users will have to learn to love the notch, as it appears that Apple doesn’t plan on getting rid of it. The new 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro models are the latest Apple products to include this feature in their design, and apparently, the next iteration of Apple’s lightest laptop will follow.

The latest information from leaker Ty98 suggests that the 2022 MacBook Air will also adopt the notch. He was the same person who mentioned that Apple’s new Pro laptops would include this change in design. He also suggests that the new laptop will look better and slimmer, as the current wedge design would go out the window in favor of a new concept that will transition from a thicker back to a thinner front, which would allow for a “very round and light” design.

    14-inch MacBook Pro

    We have already seen some possible design renders of the new MacBook Air models, which are not even more questionable thanks to everything we saw during Apple’s September event. In other words, you will have to be very careful as to what rumors you choose to believe, as we have also decided to take this information with some salt. Remember that previous leaks suggest we could get more color options, a white bezel around the display, and white keys. If you ask me, I’d rather get a black bezel and a notch instead.

    Source V2ex

